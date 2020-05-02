Image Source : ANI Rajkot school opens amid coronavirus lockdown; local authorities say 'investigating the incident'

A school in Rajkot's Pardi area opened today amid strict orders from authorities to keep educational institutions closed amid coronavirus lockdown. Around 100 students attended the school to take their test results.

Chairman Rajkot Zilla Panchayat Samiti, KD Padariya has said that investigation in the matter is underway as to how the school was allowed to function and person responsible will be punished.

Rajkot is one of the 19 yellow zones in Gujarat. Strict orders have been given out by the Centre that no school/college will be functioning amid the coronavirus lockdown.

Apart from 19 yellow zones, Gujarat has 9 red zones and 5 green zones.

Latest News on Coronavirus

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage