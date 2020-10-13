Rajasthan: Protests over pregnant woman's death in Churu called off

Image Source : PTI Protests over pregnant woman's death in Churu called off

The protest over the death of a pregnant woman in Rajasthan's Churu district last week was called off on Monday after successful talks between a delegation of agitators and the administration over various demands, an official said. The breakthrough came a day after a violent protest over the death, with a mob pelting stones and vandalising vehicles. Police resorted to baton charge and fired tear gas to disperse the demonstrators. Five security personnel were injured in the stone pelting, an official had said.

The woman was brought to the Rampura primary health centre in Rajgarh subdivision last Saturday for delivery and she was referred to the district hospital, where she died.

To negotiate with the administration over compensation and other demands, the protesters set up an 11-member committee, which includes Churu MLA Rajendra Rathore, former BJP MP Ram Singh Kaswan and BSP leader Manoj Nyangli.

District Collector Pradeep Gawande said that the talks with the 11-member delegation were positive.

According to the various demands of the protesters, the staff of the primary health centre had been changed and ambulance service arranged. An inquiry committee from Jaipur will investigate and recommend action as per rules.

Gawande said a proposal would be sent to a committee for compensation to the victim's family. A proposal for compensation of Rs 2 lakh will also be sent to the chief ministers' relief fund.

He said the talks were successful and the body of the pregnant woman had been taken by the family for funeral. The protest was called off then.

BJP leader Rathore said positive talks were held and all the demands had been accepted.

(With PTI inputs)

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage