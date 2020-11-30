Rajasthan imposes night curfew in 13 districts, schools, colleges to remain closed till December 31

Image Source : FILE PHOTO Rajasthan imposes night curfew in 13 districts.

The Rajasthan government has imposed a night curfew from 8 pm to 6 am within urban limits of 13 district headquarter towns. The towns are Kota, Jaipur, Jodhpur, Bikaner, Udaipur, Ajmer, Alwar, Bhilwara, Nagore, Pali, Tonk, Sikar and Ganganagar. The restridctions will remain in place from December 1 to 31.

"All markets, workplaces and commercial complexes will be closed by 7 pm so that the staff and others reach back home by 8 pm, unless special permission is obtained from the officer authorised by the District Collector in this regard," the Rajasthan government said in an order, according to news agency ANI.

The order will not be applicable on factories with production of continuous nature, factories with night shift, chemist shops, essential emergency services, workplace related to medical services, and marriage related gathering. Also, passengers coming or going to transport terminals will not be affected by the night curfew order.

Movement of trucks and other goods carrier vehicles and persons employed for loading and unloading goods have been exempted.

The order stated that lockdown shall remain in force in the containment zones till December 31. Only essential activities will be allowed in the containment zones and there will be intensive house-to-house surveillance by surveillance teams formed for this purpose.

Schools, colleges, educational and coaching institutes will remain closed for students till December 31, the order said. Cinema halls/multiplexes and similar places will remain closed.

The state government also said that social/political/sports/cultural/religious functions and large congregations will not be permitted till December 31.

Earlier on Sunday, Rajasthan reported 18 coronavirus deaths and 2,518 fresh cases, taking the total number of fatalities and positive cases to 2,292 and 2,65,386. According to the state's health department bulletin, three COVID-19 patients died in Pali and Ajmer each, two in Jaipur and Jodhpur each, one in Bharatpur, Jhalawar, Karauli, Kota, Nagaur, Rajsamand, Sikar and Udaipur.

On the other hand, the maximum number of fresh cases were detected in Jaipur where 555 people tested positive. Followed by Jaipur, 395 cases were reported from Jodhpur while Kota, Ajmer and Udaipur recorded 211, 164 and 101 cases, respectively. The rest of the cases were reported from other districts.

A total of 2,34,336 patients have recovered from the infection in the state and the number of active cases in the state is 28,758.

