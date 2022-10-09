Follow us on Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE). Rain today: IMD warns of flash floods in eastern parts of Uttarakhand.

Highlights IMD has issued fresh alerts for different districts of Uttarakhand

It may lead to flash floods and landslides in the hill state today

Pilgrimage to Hemkunt Sahib in Uttarakhand's Chamoli has stopped due to snowfall

Rain today: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued fresh alerts for different districts of Uttarakhand which may lead to flash floods and landslides in the hill state today.

There is moderate to high flash flood threat likely over some watersheds and neighborhoods of Pithoragarh, Bageshwar, Champawat, Nanital, Almora, Chamoli and Pauri Garhwal districts of Eastern parts of Uttarakhand in the next 6 hours.

Meanwhile, the pilgrimage to the Hemkunt Sahib in Uttarakhand's Chamoli has stopped just a day before the closing of its doors due to heavy snowfall.

As the Chamoli district has received fresh snowfall today, Superintendent of Police (SP) Shweta Choubey informed that the region has received snow coverage of more than 2 ft.

"More than two feet of snowfall has covered the area so far, due to which the pilgrimage at Govindghat and Ghangariya has stopped," said SP Shweta Choubey said.

Shri Hemkunt Sahib Trust Vice President Narendra Jeet Bindra on September 7 had informed that the portals of Gurudwara will be closed at 1 pm on October 10.Situated at an altitude of 15,225 feet, the Gurudwara has been thronged with over 2 lakh devotees, ever since its doors were opened on May 22. Hemkund Sahib is considered to be the fifth Dham of Uttarakhand.

Also, the Tanakpur-Pithoragarh road is closed due to landslide amid heavy rainfall in Uttarakhand's Champawat district.

Further details are awaited.

ALSO READ: Uttarakhand avalanche update: Bad weather hampers rescue operation for missing mountaineers

ALSO READ: Higher reaches of Uttarakhand receive heavy snowfall

Latest India News