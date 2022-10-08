Saturday, October 08, 2022
     
 Live tv
search
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. Uttarakhand avalanche update: Bad weather hampers rescue operation for missing mountaineers

Uttarakhand avalanche update: Bad weather hampers rescue operation for missing mountaineers

Uttarakhand avalanche update: With weather conditions obstructing the search efforts, relatives who have come to Uttarkashi from different parts of the country are getting impatient.

Sheenu Sharma Edited By: Sheenu Sharma Uttarkashi Updated on: October 08, 2022 12:43 IST
Uttarakhand avalanche update, rescue operatioN, Uttarakhand avalanche updates, Uttarakhand Uttarkash
Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE). Uttarakhand avalanche update: Bad weather hampers rescue efforts for missing mountaineers.

Highlights

  • Search operation for 3 missing mountaineers were hamstrung by heavy snowfall
  • The avalanche-hit near the ‘Draupadi ka Danda’ peak on October 4
  • Twenty-six bodies have since been recovered and three are still missing

Uttarakhand avalanche update: Search efforts for the three missing mountaineers were hamstrung by heavy snowfall on Friday over the avalanche-hit site near the ‘Draupadi ka Danda’ peak.

Twenty-nine members of a team from Nehru Institute of Mountaineering had gone missing after an avalanche hit them on their way back from the summit, according to the NIM.

Twenty-six bodies have since been recovered and three are still missing.

Four out of twenty six bodies retrieved so far have already been handed over to their families. Efforts are on to bring down the rest.

With weather conditions obstructing the search efforts, relatives who have come to Uttarkashi from different parts of the country are getting impatient.

Aerial rescue operations can be resumed only after the weather improves, District Disaster Management Officer Devendra Patwal said. 

Related Stories
Uttarakhand: Bus carrying 50 people falls into gorge in Pauri Garhwal district

Uttarakhand: Bus carrying 50 people falls into gorge in Pauri Garhwal district

Uttarakhand: 25 dead as bus carrying wedding procession plunges into deep gorge in Pauri Garhwal

Uttarakhand: 25 dead as bus carrying wedding procession plunges into deep gorge in Pauri Garhwal

Uttarkashi avalanche: Experts from Gulmarg to assist rescue trapped mountaineers on Danda-II peak

Uttarkashi avalanche: Experts from Gulmarg to assist rescue trapped mountaineers on Danda-II peak

Delhi, Uttar Pradesh likely to see heavy rain spell, strong winds from today

Delhi, Uttar Pradesh likely to see heavy rain spell, strong winds from today

(With agencies inputs) 

ALSO READ: Uttarakhand avalanche update: Death toll goes up to 26 as more bodies of mountaineers recovered

ALSO READ: Uttarakhand: 25 dead as bus carrying wedding procession plunges into deep gorge in Pauri Garhwal

Latest India News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from India
IndiaTV News - subscribe to Youtube IndiaTV News - subscribe to Google News

Top News

Latest News