Rahul Gandhi should stop blaming centre government: Tripura CM Biplab Kumar Deb

Rahul Gandhi should stop blaming centre government: Tripura CM Biplab Deb

Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb on Monday spoke to India TV and discussed, in brief, the plans and strategies which will be implemented in the state during the unlocking phase 1. Tripura was always in the Green Zone and it was on the verge of being declared as "coronavirus-free state" in April. However, rising inter-state travel has led to a sudden increase in the number of coronavirus cases.

Talking about the rising cases in the state, Deb said: "I want to urge the state governments to test migrants before sending. They need to conduct mass and random testing before sending people to different states."

"The people of the state are aware about the issues and they are cooperating with us in this fight against COVID-19. We have community centres in villages to deal with the cases," he added.

The Chief Minister also informed that the companies, industries, and dairy outlets are working since April 20.

While discussing the 20 lac crore Economic Package, Deb to told India TV: "After the central government announced the 20 lac crore package, we are assessing what is in Tripura's pocket and how we are going to allocate it."

"Tripura will get about 4,850 crores and we have already planned how we are going to allocate it. For every district we will give ADMs and have alloted a special officer to allocate it evenly," the Chief Minister said.

On Rahul Gandhi's accusations on the Modi Government, he said: "Stop blaming the central government. Prime Minister organized Janata Curfew before the lockdown and that was his appeal. He then talked to the Chief Ministers of the states and then implemented the lockdown."

"Now, PM Modi is trying to get India out of lockdown but West Bengal CM is extending it. Rahul Gandhi should ask her why she is doing this.? Right now, we should focus on work rather than politics," he added.

