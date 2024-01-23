Day after no entry, high drama at Guwahati border as Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra crosses Assam

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Rahul Gandhi

High tension gripped Khanapara area on the Guwahati border as police halted Rahul Gandhi's Bharath Jodo Nyay Yatra on Tuesday. Amidst chaos between police and Congress workers attempting to enter the city, despite having sought permission, the administration has denied entry on seemingly frivolous grounds. The Yatra, which entered Meghalaya on Monday, returned to Assam for its last leg and travel through the outskirts of the state's largest city Guwahati. The Yatra, which started from Manipur on January 14, will culminate in Mumbai on March 20 or 21.

On Monday, Rahul Gandhi was denied entry into an Assam temple, and Congress claimed that it was denied permission to hold a roadshow or 'padyatra' (foot march) in the main city by the police.

Rahul Gandhi is scheduled to address a press conference at Damdama in Kamrup district, about 75 km from Guwahati, where the Yatra will have its lunch break.

During Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi said, "I wanted to come to your university and talk to you, understand what you are facing and try and see in my own little way if I could have helped you. The Home Ministry of India called up the CM of Assam and the CM's office called up the leadership of your university and said that Rahul Gandhi must not be allowed to speak to the students of this university."

"It is not important if Rahul Gandhi comes or does not come. What is important is that you are allowed to listen to anybody you want to listen to. This is not only happening in Assam but in every single university, college or school in India..," he added.

'We aren’t afraid of BJP- RSS'

After the police again stopped Rahul Gandhi at the Guwahati border, he said, "This is the same route Bajrang Dal walked, JP NaddaJi’s rally was also taken out. There was a barricade, we threw it yesterday...but we’ll not break the law. Don’t think we are weak, it’s the power of Congress workers. My message is Congress workers aren’t afraid of BJP- RSS, we’ll defeat them in Assam."

"The people of Assam are being suppressed. My student interaction was cancelled... the authorities were told not to allow students to meet me... despite that they came to meet me outside. I know the officers are being told to do their duty, but there should be justice. We are not here to fight you, we love you. We are here to fight the most corrupt CM Himanta Biswa Sarma of Assam," he added.