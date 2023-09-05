Rahul Gandhi to leave for 5-day Europe tour today | Check full schedule

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Congres leader Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will leave for a five-day Europe tour late on Monday (September 4) night, sources said. Earlier he was supposed to leave on September 3 but he delayed his visit as his mother Congress president Sonia Gandhi was taken ill and admitted to the hospital. She was later discharged from the hospital.

Gandhi is likely to meet Europan Commission lawmakers in Belgium along with addressing students at a university in Paris. He is also likely to address the Indian diaspora at an event in Oslo in early September, sources said.

Notably, his visits abroad will come at a time when the crucial G20 Summit will be held from September 9 to 10 in the national capital. India currently holds the G20 presidency.

Check Gandhi's Europe schedule here

Rahul Gandhi to leave for Europe on September 4.

He is scheduled to meet European Parliamentarians in Brussels on September 7.

He is scheduled to be in Paris from September 8 to 9.

An interaction with students from the Pierre and Marie Curie University has been scheduled for September 8.

He will interact Indian community and meet French parliamentarians on September 9.

Gandhi is scheduled to reach Netherlands on September 10.

He will travel to Norway and interact with the Indian diaspora on September 11.

He will return to India on September 14.

The G20 summit will be held in Delhi on September 9 and 10. The summit is likely to be attended by 29 heads of state as well as top officials of the European Union and invited guest countries and 14 heads of international organisations.

ALSO READ | BJP questions Rahul Gandhi, Nitish Kumar for 'shameful silence' over Udhayanidhi's remarks

ALSO READ | Chhattisgarh: Amit Shah, Rahul Gandhi to attend separate public events in poll-bound state

Latest India News