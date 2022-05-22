On reports claiming excavation at Qutub Minar complex, Centre's reply

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Qutub Minar

Highlights "No such decision has been taken": Union Culture Minister Kishan Reddy on excavation at Qutub Minar.

Reports claimed that the ministry of culture had ordered the ASI to excavate the complex.

Earlier, VHP spokesman said Qutub Minar was actually "Vishnu Stambh".

After several reports that the is that excavation had been ordered in Delhi's iconic Qutub Minar complex, Union Culture Minister G Kishan Reddy said, "No such decision has been taken."

Reports had earlier claimed that the ministry of culture had ordered the ASI to excavate the iconic monument to conduct iconography of idols, in order to ascertain the facts about the structure.

As per the reports, an ex-ASI officer claimed that the Qutub Minar was not built by Qutb al-Din Aibak, and was actually built by Raja Vikramaditya to study the direction of the Sun.

Likewise, recently the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) spokesman, Vinod Bansal claimed that Delhi's famous monument Qutub Minar was actually "Vishnu Stambh". He said that the monument was built with materials obtained after demolishing 27 Hindu-Jain temples.

