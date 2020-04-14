Punjab: Gurdaspur reports first COVID-19 positive case

Image Source : INDIA TV Gurdaspur reports first COVID-19 positive case

Punjab's Gurdaspur district reported its first coronavirus case on Tuesday after a 60-year-old man tested COVID-19 positive. Meanwhile, the state has 179 COVID-19 cases. 14 patients have been cured and discharged while 11 people have lost their lives, as per the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

However, two more cases of coronavirus have also been detected in Mohali earlier on Tuesday morning. Mohali is the COVID-19 hotspot in Punjab.

The 60-year-old man is a resident of Bhaini Paswal village of Gurdaspur.

In the neighbouring city of Pathankot, there was a sudden spike in the number of cases. First, there were seven cases. Following the surge, the health officials went into a containment overdrive.

Meanwhile, Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh has urged the Centre to reconsider its directives asking industries and shops/commercial establishments to continue paying full wages to their workers during COVID-19 lockdown, as it may push them to bankruptcy.

PM Modi on Tuesday announced that the lockdown across the country will be extended till May 3 to fight the coronavirus pandemic, saying the measure has produced a significant outcome in containing the infection.

The prime minister also said that some relaxations could be given post-April 20 in some districts where there is no trace of coronavirus, but that decision will be taken only after close monitoring of these areas in the next 7 days.

