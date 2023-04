Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Punjab: Bomb found in Tarn Taran's Gurdwara Sri Darbar Sahib

Punjab: A hand grenade was found in the Gurdwara Sri Darbar Sahib in Tarn Taran district on Friday.

Police have reached the spot and launched a search operation.

According to sources the bomb was found in the parking lot of the gurdwara.

This is a breaking story.

