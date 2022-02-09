Power outage in Pune due to technical fault; citizens inconvenienced

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Power outage due to technical fault in Pune; citizens inconvenienced

Pune city and its neighbouring Pimpri Chinchwad town experienced a power outage on Wednesday morning due to a technical fault, causing inconvenience to citizens. Efforts were on to restore the power supply, officials said.

There was a power outage in all parts of the city, except Shivajinagar and Kothrud, since 6 am on Wednesday, an official of the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company (MSEDCL) said.

The technical fault took place in the 400 KV lines which provide high-pressure power supply to key substations in Chakan and Lonikand areas, according to the power utility.

"The technical failure might have occurred due to the fog and dew. A technical team of the power company is working on a war-footing to restore the power supply," the official said.

The power supply is likely to resume by 11 am, he said.

(With inputs from PTI)

