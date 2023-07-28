Professor sexually assaults woman on Delhi-Mumbai flight, arrested

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Professor sexually assaults woman on Delhi-Mumbai flight

A 47-year-old professor was arrested for allegedly assaulting a female doctor on a Delhi-Mumbai flight, an official said on Friday.

According to the official, the 24-year-old victim and the accused were seated next to each other on the flight, which took off at 5.30 am from Delhi on Wednesday (July 26).

"In her complaint, the woman doctor said that the accused touched her inappropriately sometime before the flight was about to land at the Mumbai airport," he said.

Following this an argument broke out between the two passengers leading to the intervention of the flight's crew members. After the flight landed at the Mumbai airport, they went to Sahar police station, he added.

Based on the complaint filed by the victim, a case of sexual harassment was registered against the professor and he was arrested, the police official said. The accused was produced in a court, which granted him bail, he said, adding that a probe was on.

