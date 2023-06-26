Delhi Airport introduces self-baggage drop facility to reduce waiting time for passengers

Follow us on Image Source : DD/TWITTER DIAL introduces self baggage drop facility at Delhi airport

Delhi airport: Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL), a GMR Airport Infrastructure Ltd-led consortium, operates the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport, on Monday, introduced a Self Baggage Drop (SBD) facility at Terminal 3. The facility will allow passengers to check in their own baggage without the help of airport staff and it will help reduce the waiting time for passengers at the airport. The step has been taken to streamline the baggage drop-off process, reduce the wait time for passengers by around 15-20 minutes during check-in and further enhance the overall airport experience.

Three passengers per minute can use SBD

According to the DIAL, each Self-baggage drop machine will be able to process the check-in luggage of three passengers per minute. Currently, domestic passengers will be able to use the facility, and it will be made available for international passengers post mandatory approvals.

The DIAL has installed 14 Self-Baggage Drop machines, including 12 automated and two hybrids. "While currently, passengers travelling IndiGo will be able to use the facility, five other airlines, including Air India, Vistara, Air France, KLM Royal Dutch Airlines and British Airways, are likely to allow usage of self-baggage drop for their passengers in the near future," DIAL said in a release.

Two-step process

Passengers can use the SBD facility through a two-step process. First, passengers can generate their boarding passes and baggage tags at the Self Check-In kiosk. Then, after tagging their check-in baggage, passengers will proceed to the SBD facility. At the SBD facility, they will have to scan their boarding pass, declare that their luggage is free of prohibited/dangerous items, and load their baggage onto the designated belt.

Once the process is completed, the baggage will be automatically transferred to the sorting area and subsequently onto the aircraft. In case the weight of the check-in baggage is beyond the limit allowed by the airline, then the check-in baggage will not be accepted by the machine. There will be airline staff near the facility to help passengers.

SBD facility aims to make passengers self-reliant

"DIAL has been working relentlessly towards maximising passenger experience at the Delhi airport through various digitisation and automation initiatives. The Self-Baggage Drop facility aims to make the passengers self-reliant while at the same time reduce the time taken for baggage processing significantly," DIAL CEO Videh Kumar Jaipuriar said.

(With agencies input)

