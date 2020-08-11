Image Source : PTI COVID-19 positive Pranab Mukherjee on ventilator after brain surgery, continues to remain critical

Former President Pranab Mukherjee, who was admitted to Army Research and Referral Hospital in New Delhi on Monday, continues to remain critical on ventilator support. The hospital said Mukherjee, who also tested positive for COVID-19, underwent "life-saving surgery."

"Former President of India Shri Pranab Mukherjee was admitted to Army Hospital (R&R) Delhi Cantt at 1207 hours on 10 August 2020 in a critical condition. Workup at the hospital revealed a large brain clot for which he underwent emergency life-saving surgery. Post-surgery he continues to remain critical on ventilatory support. He was also found to be COVID-19 positive," the hospital said in a statement.

A multidisciplinary team of doctors is constantly monitoring the health of the former president.

