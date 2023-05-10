Follow us on Image Source : PTI Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra and Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot during a programme to lay foundation stone and dedicate various projects, in Nathdwara

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday took a swipe at Congress infighting and quipped that the state MLAs don't listen to their chief minister. Ashok Gehlot and party leader Sachin Pilot have been engaged in a power tussle which has often resulted in party's embarrassment publicly.

"The chief minister does not trust his MLAs, they don't trust him," the PM said while addressing a rally in Abu Road.

Referring to the 2008 Jaipur serial blasts, the prime minister alleged that the Congress government in the state did not fight the case strongly, leading to the acquittals. He also alleged that there was a complete breakdown of law and order in Rajasthan under Congress' rule. "Congress govt in Rajasthan is afraid to take action against criminals because of vote bank politics," PM Modi alleged.

However, not taking the criticism lying low, Gehlot too hit back and said, "The meaning of today's Modiji's speech was as if a 21-year-old youth who was in the job should be told why you didn't join the job 20 years ago. I would like to appeal to Mr. Narendra Modi that as a Prime Minister, instead of insulting your predecessors in government programs, you should thank them because they handed over such a country to Modiji, due to which he is able to represent the country in the world today."

Earlier in the day, Chief Minister Gehlot also complained about the PM ignoring Rajasthan's long-pending due and compared his state with Gujarat. "I welcome PM Modi. I am happy that PM will dedicate national highway and railway projects today...Good works have happened in Rajasthan, roads are good in Rajasthan. Earlier we used to compete with Gujarat & used to feel that we are lagging behind but now we've moved forward."

Talking about the importance of Opposition in a democracy, Gehlot said, "There is no enmity in democracy. It's a battle of ideology. There should be peace and harmony among the people in the country. Violence stops development. Without opposition, there is no govt so opposition should be respected."

"I am happy to say that due to the good governance of our govt, Rajasthan has reached the second number in the country in terms of economic development. I keep writing letters to you (PM Modi) regarding the pending demands of our state and will continue to write," he added.

