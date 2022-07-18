Follow us on Image Source : ANI PM Modi casts vote in President election, urges MPs to make Monsoon session 'fruitful, productive'

Highlights PM Modi urged MPs to make the Monsoon session of Parliament fruitful and productive.

He also cast his vote to elect the new President of India.

Modi said the best decisions are taken in Parliament with everyone's 'prayaas' (efforts).

PM Modi in Parliament: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday urged members of Parliament (MPs) to make the Monsoon session of Parliament fruitful and productive, by holding discussions, and even debating with an open mind. He spoke to reporters today, ahead of the start of Parliament's Monsoon Session. He also cast his vote to elect the new President of India.

Speaking with reporters, Modi said the best decisions are taken in Parliament with everyone's 'prayaas' (efforts) and urged parliamentarians to make full use of this session.

"This Session is also important because elections for the office of President and Vice President are taking place. During this period, the new President and Vice President will begin guiding the nation," he said.

The Monsoon Session of Parliament commences on Monday and subject to exigencies of government business, it will conclude on August 12.

Latest India News