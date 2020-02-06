Thursday, February 06, 2020
     
  4. Will do more Surya Namakars to become 'danda-proof': Modi hits back at 'tubelight' Rahul Gandhi

Will do more Surya Namakars to become 'danda-proof': Modi hits back at 'tubelight' Rahul Gandhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday delivered the Motion of Thanks to the President’s address in the Lok Sabha during the ongoing Budget Session of Parliament. The Prime Minister spoke on several issues, including farmer welfare schemes, Bodo conflict in the northeast, Ram temple, Article 370 and Triple Talaq, among others.

New Delhi Updated on: February 06, 2020 15:12 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday hit back at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over the 'danda' jibe. Replying to a debate on Motion of Thanks to the President's Address, PM Modi made an apparent reference to the Congress MP's rally and said, "I heard a Congress leader say yesterday that youth will hit Modi with sticks in 6 months. I have decided that I will increase my frequency of 'Surya Namaskar' so that my back becomes so strong that it can bear the hit of so many sticks."

After Rahul Gandhi makes an intervention in Modi's speech, he said, "I was speaking for the last 30-40 minutes but it took this long for the current to reach there. Many tubelights are like this." 

Rahul Gandhi had on Wednesday warned Modi that in the next six months, the youth will hit him with sticks if he doesn’t address the issue of unemployment in the country. Addressing a rally in Delhi on Wednesday, Congress' Rahul Gandhi had said, "The PM is right now delivering speeches, but six months later, he will not be able to even leave his home."

