PM Modi to chair high-level meeting to review oxygen availability amid COVID third wave warning

PM Modi convenes high-level meeting to review oxygen availability amid third wave warning

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has convened a high-level meeting today to review augmentation and availability of oxygen across the country. The meeting will begin at 11:30 am. It will be attended by Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya and top government officials. Mandaviya took over the country's Covid fight at a critical time when the government is working on a strategy to stave off a third wave.

According to the Health Ministry data, the country reported 43,393 new cases and 911 deaths in the last 24 hours due to Covid-19, taking the caseload and death toll to 30,752,950 and 405,939, respectively.

Earlier on Thursday, PM Modi had expressed his concern over people flouting the Covid protocols. The Prime Minister instructed his ministers to actively participate in Covid management.

The Health Ministry had earlier said it was “frightening" to see pictures of tourists thronging hill stations amid the pandemic and asked people to comply with Covid-appropriate behavior.

Meanwhile, the government has announced a Rs 23,123-crore package for improving health infrastructure to fight COVID-19. The funds will be used to make necessary arrangements like pediatric care units to ICU beds, oxygen storage, ambulances, and medicines in all the districts of the country.

