BIG highlights from PM Modi's address on Coronavirus

India will be under complete lockdown from midnight, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced in his address to the nation on Tuesday. Consider this as a curfew, the prime minister said. The total lockdown across the country will be effective from 12 am on Tuesday for the next 21 days.
PM MODI'S ADDRESS TO THE NATION: BIG HIGHLIGHTS
- Complete lockdown in India for 21 days, consider it as a curfew
- Taking all steps to ensure the continuous supply of essential commodities
- Don't believe in rumours and superstitions; don't take any medicines without consulting doctors
- Rs 15,000 crore allotted for #Coronavirus testing facilities, PPEs, ICUs, Ventilators and training medical workers
- Today India is at the stage where our actions today, will decide that to what extent we can bring down the impact of this disaster. This is the time to strengthen our resolve again and again
- You have to remember that a Coronavirus infected person initially appears to be normal and doesn't show symptoms. So maintain precautions and stay at home
- If we are not able to manage the upcoming 21 days (of nationwide complete lockdown), we will be pushed back 21 years
Fight Against Coronavirus
