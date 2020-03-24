Tuesday, March 24, 2020
     
  Srinagar's first coronavirus case successfully treated

Srinagar's first coronavirus case successfully treated

Srinagar's first coronavirus case has been successfully treated, director of the Sher-e-Kashmir Institute of Medical Science said Tuesday.   

New Delhi Published on: March 24, 2020 18:30 IST
Srinagar's first coronavirus case has been successfully treated, director of the Sher-e-Kashmir Institute of Medical Science said Tuesday. 

The resident of Khanyar area of the city had returned from Saudi Arabia on March 16 after performing 'Umrah' (pilgrimage) and tested positive for coronavirus two days later.

"Srinagar's first COVID-19 Positive case successfully treated: Director SKIMS. Let's #BreakTheChain," Deputy Commissioner Srinagar Shahid Iqbal Chaudhary tweeted. 

 

