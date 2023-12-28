PM Modi accepts invitation to inaugurate BAPS Hindu Mandir in Abu Dhabi: Know all about it

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Prime Minister Narendra Modi accepted the invitation gracefully.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday accepted an invitation to inaugurate the BAPS Hindu Mandir in Abu Dhabi. He received the invitation from Swami Ishwarcharandas and Swami Brahmaviharidas, along with the board of directors of the temple. BAPS Swaminarayan Sanstha said in a press statement that PM Modi will inaugurate the temple on February 14 next year.

PM lends support to historic temple

PM Modi and the BAPS Swami Ishwarcharandas met at the former's official residence. PM Modi accepted the invitation gracefully and expressed his unwavering support for the historic and iconic temple. Swami Ishwarcharandas also honoured the Prime Minister by adorning him with a garland and draping a saffron shawl over his shoulders, acknowledging his significant contributions to our nation and the world. The Prime Minister was specially commended for the remarkable renovation and development of pilgrimage sites across India, a feat unparalleled in recent centuries, said the press statement.

BAPS delegation acknowledges PM's global achievement

During the meeting, the discussions revolved around Abu Dhabi temple's significance for global harmony and PM Modi's vision for India's spiritual leadership on the global stage. "The BAPS delegation prayed for the Prime Minister's health and acknowledged his exceptional global achievements, notably strengthening relationships with the UAE and other Middle Eastern countries. They also discussed the pride and inspiration Modi's leadership has instilled in Indians worldwide," the release read.

PM Modi hails BAPS delegation

Recalling his personal and immortal memories of Pramukh Swami Maharaj and his glorious centenary celebrations, the Prime Minister expressed prayers for Mahant Swami Maharaj's health. PM also appreciated the efforts of key individuals, volunteers and supporters, involved in the BAPS Hindu Mandir project in Abu Dhabi. He also hailed those present before him such as Chairman Ashok Kotecha, Vice Chairman Yogesh Mehta and Director Chirag Patel, recognizing their contributions as significant sources of pride for India.

Inauguration ceremony to be great event

In a light-hearted exchange, the Prime Minister asked Chirag Patel about his love for tennis and his father Rohitbhai Patel and grandfather PD Patel, The Prime Minister also encouraged his children to continue working hard and achieve success in the sport. As per the press statement, Swami Brahmaviharidas showcased the latest update of the BAPS Hindu Mandir in Abu Dhabi, emphasizing its intricate carvings and all-inclusive grandeur, saying that "the inauguration ceremony will be a great event, a millennial moment of celebration for time to come."

About BAPS Hindu Mandir

The BAPS Hindu Mandir Abu Dhabi in UAE is a traditional Hindu place of worship that is being built by the BAPS Swaminarayan Sanstha. The mandir, upon completion, will be the first traditional Hindu stone mandir in the Middle East. The mandir, inspired by Pramukh Swami Maharaj and blessed by Mahant Swami Maharaj, is situated on 55,000 square meters of land. The mandir will be hand-carved by artisans in India and assembled in the UAE. The mandir will incorporate all aspects and features of a traditional Hindu mandir as part of a fully functional, social, cultural and spiritual complex. The complex will include a visitor centre, prayer halls, exhibitions, learning areas, sports area for children, thematic gardens, water features, a food court, books and a gift shop.

