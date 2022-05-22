Follow us on Image Source : AP Imran Khan lauds India for cutting fuel prices, buying discounted Russian oil despite US pressure

Petrol Diesel Price Cut : Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday lauded India after fuel prices were cut in the country. He hailed the country for buying discounted Russian oil despite the pressure from the United States. Khan said his government was also working on the same thing with the help of an independent foreign policy and slammed Pakistan Muslim League (N)-led government for "running around like a headless chicken with the economy in a tailspin".

India sustained pressure from the US and bought discounted Russian oil to provide relief to the masses, Khan wrote on Twitter.

This comes after the Indian government reduced the price of petrol by Rs 9.5 per litre and Diesel by Rs 7 per litre. Imran Khan said "Mir Jafars and Mir Sadiqs" bowed to the external pressure forcing a regime change, and "are now running around like a headless chicken with the economy in a tailspin."

Excise duty cut on petrol, diesel prices

Buckling under pressure, the Indian government on Saturday cut excise duty on petrol by a record Rs 8 per litre and that on diesel by Rs 6 per litre to give relief to consumers battering under high fuel prices that have also pushed inflation to a record high. The excise duty cut will translate into a reduction of Rs 9.5 a litre on petrol in Delhi and Rs 7 a litre in diesel after taking into account its impact on other levies. Petrol price in Delhi from Sunday, when the excise cuts become effective, will cost Rs 95.91 a litre as against Rs 105.41 a litre currently while diesel will cost Rs 89.67 a litre as opposed to Rs 96.67 now.

