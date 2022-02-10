Follow us on Image Source : ANI Petrol bomb hurled at BJP office in Tamil Nadu, 1 detained

An unidentified person allegedly threw a petrol bomb at the Tamil Nadu Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) headquarters at around 1 am on Thursday.

The city police have taken into custody one person in connection with the case

According to the police on Wednesday midnight persons riding a two-wheeler had thrown the petrol bombs at the BJP headquarters.

However, the BJP blamed the Tamil Nadu government for the incident. Talking to ANI, BJP's Karate Thyagarajan said, "A petrol bomb was hurled at our office around 1:30 am. We have informed the police and the BJP cadre will not get afraid of such things."

Fortunately, no one was injured in the attack.

Police said one person by the name Vinod has been taken into custody and the investigation into the attack was on.

