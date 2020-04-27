Personnel Ministry's training division office sealed after death of officer

Image Source : FILE Representational Image

The Personnel Ministry's training division office was sealed after one of its officers died on Sunday. Officials said the office building was sealed as a precautionary measure while other employees were sent on self-isolation. The employee used to work as a Section Officer. He passed away on Sunday evening.

Officials said the employee was feeling uneasy since Saturday, following which his family admitted him to the Ram Manohar Lohia hospital where he later died. However, it is not yet known if he was suffering from coronavirus. A post mortem report is awaited.

The building of the training division at old JNU premises has been sealed as a preventive measure, an official said.

"All staff members have been asked to be on self-isolation at home for a few days till postmortem report of the deceased is available," he said.

(With PTI inputs)

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage