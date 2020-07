Image Source : PTI Representative image

Farmers from over 2 dozen villages witnessed their paddy fields being submerged in water after Khanua River water level rose due to persistent rains in Vijaypura.

The water is currently stagnant and the fields are completely submerged in the water.

The water has also entered houses in villages in low-lying areas including Sita Patti, Gudiya tola, Manjharia of Kutia panchayat.

