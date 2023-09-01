'One Nation, One Election': 'Step taken in interest of nation,' tweets deputy UP CM

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Picture for representational purposes

The Centre on Thursday formed a committee for 'One Nation, One Election' under the leadership of former president Ramnath Kovind. On Thursday, it was speculated that the central government may introduce the 'One Nation, One Election' bill during Parliament's special session from September 18 to 22. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been pushing this idea to hold assembly and general elections simultaneously. A move which will bring down the cost of holding elections and also save time for governance.

Assembly polls are due in five states in November-December and they will be followed by the Lok Sabha elections in May-June next year. However, the recent moves by the government have thrown open the possibility of advancing the general elections and some state polls, which are scheduled after and with the Lok Sabha contest.

Soon after the announcement, reactions started pouring in. BJP called it a historic step and said this was done country's interest.

