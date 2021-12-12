2 new Omicron cases reported from Andhra Pradesh, Punjab

Follow us on Image Source : PTI 2 new Omicron cases from Andhra Pradesh, Punjab take India's tally to 35

On Sunday, India reported 2 fresh cases of the Omicron variant, one each from Punjab and Andhra Pradesh. Both cases are of foreign nationals who entered India not long ago.

In Chandigarh, Omicron variant was detected in a 20-year old foreign traveller who had arrived in India from Italy on November 22. He was diagnosed Covid positive on December 1, and has tested positive for Omicron variant. He is fully vaccinated with Pfizer vaccine.

He has been tested for COVID-19 again today and the report is awaited, the Chandigarh Health Department said.

In Andhra Pradesh, a 34-year old foreign traveller from Ireland has tested positive for the Omicron variant. He had landed at the Mumbai Airport, and upon testing was found negative for Covid-19.

Hence, he was allowed to travel and he came to Vishakhapatnam on November 27. On conducting re-test at Vizianagaram, the RT-PCR report was found Positive for COVID-19.

His sample was then sent to CCMB, Hyderabad for Genome Sequencing and result declared that he was Omicron Positive.

He does not have any symptoms and was re-tested today and the RT-PCR result found to be Negative for COVID-19. There are no other Omicron cases in the state. This is the first case of OMICRON identified in Andhra Pradesh. So far a total of 15 Foreign Travellers were found COVID-19 RTPCR Positive and all the 15 Samples were sent to CCMB for Genome sequencing.

With the two new cases reported today, the overall tally of Omicron variant cases in India has reached 35.

