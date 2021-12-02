Omicron Scare: Delhi govt plans to stop entry of non-vaccinated people in public places from December 15

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Delhi govt plans to stop entry of non-vaccinated people in public places from December 15

The proposal was put in the DDMA meeting held on Monday

At least one dose of vaccine has to be made mandatory for entry in Delhi Metro, buses, malls, etc

The Delhi government is contemplating stopping the entry of those people without vaccination in public places of Delhi from December 15, according to the sources in the Delhi Disaster Management Authority.

"In the meeting of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority held on Monday, it was proposed to stop the entry of those without vaccination in public places of Delhi from December 15. However, the discussion and decision on this have been postponed till the next DDMA meeting. But in view of the seriousness of Omicron and the concern of the next corona wave, the Delhi government is considering it," said the sources.

"It has already been made mandatory for the entry of teachers and staff in Delhi schools to be vaccinated. As far as it is concerned to stop the entry of those without vaccination in public places, then it is under consideration, will be discussed and we will tell as the decision is taken," Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain told ANI.

This proposal was put in the DDMA meeting held on Monday, but it will now be discussed in the next meeting. According to this proposal, at least one dose of vaccine has to be made mandatory for entry in Delhi Metro, buses, sharing cabs, cinema halls, stadiums, malls, religious places, parks, monuments, restaurants and government offices from December 15. At the same time, it has also been said in this proposal that from March 22, both the doses of vaccine should be made mandatory for entry in such places.

It has been said in the proposal that there should be a provision of lottery, cash prize or incentive for those who have taken the vaccine. Nearly 1.40 crore people have received the first dose of the vaccine and about 90 lakh people have received both doses so far.

(With ANI inputs)

