Coronavirus in Odisha: Total COVID-19 positive cases at 68; Balasore areas declared containment zones

Odisha has reported a total of 68 coronavirus positive cases so far, including 43 active cases, 24 cured and 1 death. The data was confirmed by the state's health department on Monday. Earlier on Sunday, the Odisha government had declared some areas in Balasore as containment zones to conduct active surveillance and contact tracing, a day after a 58-year-old man tested positive to COVID-19 in the town. Three wards located in Niliabag area of Balasore Municipality were also sealed and all the entry and exit points will remain closed initially for a week, Balasore District Collector K Sudarshan Chakravarthy said.

Describing Niliabag as a densely populated area, the collector said it requires intensive measures for active surveillance and contact tracing. Residents of the area would not be allowed to move out and people from outside are prevented from entering into the locality as a precautionary measure.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Sunday said steps will be taken for the safe return of lakhs of Odias stranded across the country due to the nationwide lockdown after restrictions are withdrawn and 14-day quarantine will be mandatory for them.

Once the lockdown curbs are lifted, Odisha in coordination with the host state and the Centre will facilitate the return of all those who want to come back home, the chief minister said in a video message.

Making it clear that all those who want to return to the state will have to be placed under quarantine for 14 days after they reach Odisha, Patnaik said the government will have a technology-based system to facilitate their return.

The chief minister also announced that the state government has taken a "historic" decision for providing sarpanchs of gram panchayats with powers of district collectors for effective management of COVID-19 in a decentralised manner.

Necessary legal steps have been taken in this regard, Patnaik said.

A decentralised and humane approach will be adopted to ensure the safe and smooth return of the stranded people, Patnaik said, adding that the cooperation of the community is essential.

Gram panchayats and urban local bodies (ULBs) will be partnered for the exercise, he said.

Empowering panchayats and urban local bodies will facilitate tracking, monitoring and smooth movement of the returnees, he said.

Facilities for registration will be provided in every panchayat and people returning to the villages from other states will have to register themselves, he said, adding they can do so with the help of family members and relatives.

People returning from other states will be placed under quarantine for 14 days during which they will be provided accommodation, food and medical facility free of cost, Patnaik said, adding that an incentive of Rs 2,000 will be provided to them after the quarantine period.

