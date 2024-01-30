Heroic bus driver suffers heart attack, sacrifices life to save 60 passengers in Odisha

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE PHOTO Bused on the bus stand in Odisha's Balasore.

In a tragic yet heroic turn of events, a bus driver in Odisha's Balasore district succumbed to a heart attack while at the wheel, but not before averting a potential disaster and ensuring the safety of over 60 passengers on Tuesday. The incident unfolded at Patapur Chhak in Balasore early that morning. According to preliminary reports, the bus, carrying tourists from West Bengal, was en route to Panchalingeswar Temple when the driver, Sheikh Akhtar, suffered a sudden heart attack.

Reacting swiftly to the onset of pain, Akhtar skillfully steered the bus to the side of the road before losing consciousness. Panicked passengers immediately sought help from locals, who promptly rushed the unconscious driver to the nearby Nilgiri sub-divisional hospital. Despite efforts, medical professionals declared him deceased upon his arrival.

Narrating the incident, passenger Amit Das praised the driver's quick thinking as he abruptly stopped the bus, preventing further complications. The passengers and local community expressed gratitude for Akhtar's remarkable presence of mind, acknowledging that his actions saved numerous lives.

This heartwarming yet tragic tale highlights the unsung heroism of everyday individuals like Sheikh Akhtar, whose selfless acts in the face of personal adversity preserved the lives of those entrusted to his care. Balasore mourned the loss of a hero who, in his final moments, exemplified courage and a profound commitment to the safety of his passengers.

