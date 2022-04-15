Friday, April 15, 2022
     
Noida: 44 children tested positive for Covid in last 7 days, says Chief Medical Officer

​Noida has been witnessing an upward tick in terms of Covid cases. The chief medical officer said that at least 44 kids have tested positive for Covid-19 in Noida over the last seven days. He added that out of the total, 16 are below the age of 18.

New Delhi Updated on: April 15, 2022 17:04 IST
Noida's chief medical officer said that as many as 44
Noida's chief medical officer said that as many as 44 children have tested positive for Covid-19 over the last 7 days. 

Highlights

  • The number of active cases has crossed the 150 mark in Noida
  • 44 children tested positive for Covid in seven days
  • Delhi govt has also urged school to stop physical classes if Covid cases pop up.

Forty-four children have tested positive for Covid-19 over the last seven days, informed Chief Medical Officer Dr Sunil Kumar Sharma on Friday. While talking to news agency IANS, Dr Sharma said that out of all who tested positive, 16 are below the age of 18. 

After a steady decline over the last few days, the Covid infection rate is again heading north in Noida with the active cases crossing the 150 mark.  

After a decline, the Covid infection rate is again showing an upward trend in Noida and the number of active cases has crossed the 150 mark.

All schools in Noida and adjoining areas have been directed to inform the Health Department immediately about any child with cough, cold, fever, diarrhoea, or showing any other symptoms of Covid-19 for timely treatment. 

Meanwhile, the Delhi government has also directed city schools that the wing concerned or even the whole school must be closed down for time being if any case is reported.

Meanwhile, India on Friday reported a marginal decline in fresh Covid cases, at 949 as against 1,007 infections reported on the previous day. In the last 24 hours, six Covid related deaths occurred across the nation, taking the death toll to 5,21,743, the Union Health Ministry said on Friday morning. 

Also Read: Delhi govt issues advisory for schools, mandates them to be shut if anyone tests Covid positive

