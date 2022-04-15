Noida: 44 children tested positive for Covid in last 7 days, says Chief Medical Officer

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Noida's chief medical officer said that as many as 44 children have tested positive for Covid-19 over the last 7 days.

Forty-four children have tested positive for Covid-19 over the last seven days, informed Chief Medical Officer Dr Sunil Kumar Sharma on Friday. While talking to news agency IANS, Dr Sharma said that out of all who tested positive, 16 are below the age of 18.

After a steady decline over the last few days, the Covid infection rate is again heading north in Noida with the active cases crossing the 150 mark.

All schools in Noida and adjoining areas have been directed to inform the Health Department immediately about any child with cough, cold, fever, diarrhoea, or showing any other symptoms of Covid-19 for timely treatment.

Meanwhile, the Delhi government has also directed city schools that the wing concerned or even the whole school must be closed down for time being if any case is reported.

Meanwhile, India on Friday reported a marginal decline in fresh Covid cases, at 949 as against 1,007 infections reported on the previous day. In the last 24 hours, six Covid related deaths occurred across the nation, taking the death toll to 5,21,743, the Union Health Ministry said on Friday morning.

