"Would rather jump into well than join Congress": Nitin Gadkari recalls his reply to politician's advice

Nitin Gadkari on joining Congress : Union Minister Nitin Gadkari recalled advice from a politician regarding joining Congress, to which the BJP leader replied that he would rather "jump into a well" than become a part of that party. Gadkari also said that he has "strong faith" in the BJP's ideology and would continue to work for it.

While addressing a gathering in Maharashtra's Bhandara on Friday to mark the completion of nine years of the Narendra Modi government at the Centre, the Minister recounted the advice once given by late Congress leader Shrikant Jichkar.

"Jichkar once told me - 'Nitin you are a good person and a good leader, you have a good political future, but you are in the wrong party. If you join Congress, you will have a bright future'. But I replied that I would rather jump into a well than join the Congress party because I do not like the Congress ideology. I have strong faith in the BJP and its ideology and will continue to work for it," Gadkari said.

Gadkari lauds RSS values

On the occasion, Gadkari recalled the initial days of his working for the BJP. He also lauded the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) for instilling in him the values during his younger days while he was working for the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), the student wing of the RSS.

He further claimed that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government at the Centre has done twice the amount of work in the country during its nine years of governance in comparison to what Congress did in decades of its rule.

The Minister alleged that Congress during its long period of rule at the Centre opened a series of educational institutions for "personal gains". He also said that Congress got split many times since its formation.

"We should not forget the history of our country's democracy. We should learn from the past for the future. During its 60 years of rule, the Congress gave the slogan of 'Garibi Hatao' (eliminate poverty), but opened a series of educational institutions for personal gains," he said.

Gadkari hails PM Modi

Gadkari also lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his vision of making India an economic superpower. "The future of the country is very bright," the Minister said.

The Union Minister also said that he told the people of Uttar Pradesh during his visit to the state that the roads in UP would be like the ones in the US by the end of 2024.

(With inputs from PTI)

