'From today, will not use petrol or diesel vehicles': Gadkari urges people to use electric vehicles

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Union Minister Nitin Gadkari

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, while distributing e-rickshaws in Maharashtra's Nagpur on Friday, announced that he will not use petrol or diesel vehicles and appealed to citizens to follow the same amid the fact the electric and bio-fuel technology is both cheaper and pro-climate.

The Union Road Transport minister said he does not want to use petrol or diesel vehicles and has both electric and bio-fuel-equipped cars in Nagpur and Delhi respectively. According to him, police do not allow him to use such vehicles amid security concerns but added he will start avoiding fuel cars.

Police do not let me to use non-bullet cars

"I have both electric and bio-fuel cars in Nagur and Delhi but these (Police) people won't allow me to use those cars due to security concerns. But now, I will use only evs," he said.

Further, he urged people to use electric scooters as it is economically feasible and also suits the climate.

"Those who are using scooters for 20-25kms, use EVs. Today, petrol costs Rs 120 per litre but electric vehicles cost only Rs 10," claimed Gadkari.

It is worth mentioning that the government is working to encourage the use of green and alternative fuels. Earlier in 2021, the government issued an advisory to carmakers to introduce flexible-fuel engines in vehicles. In March last year, Gadkari had launched India's first green hydrogen-based advanced fuel cell electric vehicle (FCEV), Toyota Mirai, and had said this is the first-of-its-kind project in India that aims to create an ecosystem for such vehicles in the country.

Also Read: Nitin Gadkari's office receives 3 extortion calls; case registered in another matter linked to viral posts

Latest India News