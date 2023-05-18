Dwarka Expressway will be completed in 3-4 months, says Gadkari | Video

Follow us on Image Source : @NITIN_GADKARI Dwarka Expressway

Dwarka Expressway: Union Minister for Road Transport & Highways, Nitin Gadkari, has said that the Dwarka Expressway will be completed in the next 3-4 months. Gadkari made this statement after he surveyed the ongoing construction.

In a series of tweets, Nitin Gadkari said that the Dwarka Expressway is being constructed at a cost of Rs 9,000 crore and will be country's first 8-lane elevated access controlled corridor.

The construction work of the Haryana section (18.9 km) of the 29-km-long Dwarka Expressway from Shivmurti near IGI Airport through Dwarka near the Kherki Daula toll in Gurugram has reached the final stage.

Dwarka Expressway starts near Shiv Murti on NH-48 and terminates near Kherki Daula Toll Plaza on the Delhi-Jaipur Expressway.

Dwarka Expressway being constructed in four packages

The expressway has been constructed by dividing it into four packages, in which 10.01 km area has been kept in two areas in the Delhi region and 18.9 km area in Haryana region has also been kept in two areas.

The construction work in the Haryana region has been completed by up to 99 per cent.

Dwarka Expressway will have a fully-automated toll system and the entire project will be equipped with an intelligent transportation system (ITS).

It will provide connectivity to Indira Gandhi International Airport from the Dwarka side through Dwarka Expressway.

(With inputs from IANS)

ALSO READ | New 6-lane highway to cut travel time between Noida-Delhi, UP, Haryana, Delhi-Mumbai expressway