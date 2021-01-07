Image Source : INDIA TV Nitin Gadkari meets veteran Shiv Sena leader Manohar Joshi in Mumbai

Senior BJP leader and Union minister Nitin Gadkari on Thursday met former Maharashtra chief minister and Shiv Sena leader Manohar Joshi in Mumbai. Gadkari, who is on a daylong trip to Mumbai, visited Joshi at his residence in Dadar.

Gadkari touched the feet of veteran Shiv Sena leader and took his blessings.

Gadkari is also and scheduled to meet Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray in the evening. The two leaders are likely to discuss infrastructure projects.

During the Sena-BJP regime in Maharashtra in late 90s, Gadkari was inducted in the Manohar Joshi cabinet and was entrusted with the Public Works Department portfolio. He is credited with building 50-plus flyovers in Mumbai and the Mumbai-Pune Expressway.

Joshi served as the 12th Chief Minister of Maharashtra between March 14, 1995 and January 31, 1999. He also served as the Speaker of the Lok Sabha from 2002-2004. Joshi is one of the prominent leaders of the Shiv Sena.

Latest India News