'If Muslims aren't treated fairly in India, how can their population grow tremendously': Sitharaman in US

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@FINMININDIA Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on the condition of Indian Muslims

Sitharaman at PIIE event: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday (local time) gave a befitting reply to the negative perception built by the Western media about the treatment of minority communities in India.

While speaking at the event of Peterson Institute for International Economics-- an American think tank based in Washington-- she pointed out that the West should ponder if the Muslim community is not being treated fairly in India then how is it possible that their population is growing at such a good rate.

While noting India has the second-largest Muslim population in the world, she asked the Western media to research how the community population growth has gained momentum post-independence.

"India has the second-largest Muslim population in the world, and that population is only growing in numbers. If there is a perception, or if there's in reality, their lives are difficult or made difficult with the support of the state, which is what is implied in most of these write-ups, I would ask, will this happen in India in the sense, will the Muslim population be growing than what it was in 1947?" asked the Finance Minister.

"Look at Pakistan"

She suggested the West and its media report on the condition of minorities in Pakistan-- how they have been persecuted by their government. Sitharman emphasised their numbers are declining by the day in Islamabad and noted minorities are severely charged with minor allegations, leading to punishments like the death penalty.

"The condition of minorities is worsening in Pakistan and their numbers are declining by the day. Minorities in Pakistan are severely charged with minor allegations, leading to punishments like the death penalty," she said.

"Blasphemy laws, in most cases, are used to fulfil a personal vendetta. Victims are immediately presumed guilty, even without proper investigation and holding the trial under a jury," stressed Sitharaman.

Strong correlation between reports of forced conversion and child marriage: Report

Earlier in January, a report published by Voice of Justice, claimed many cases are reported in Pakistan in which predominantly juvenile girls from religious minority communities are kidnapped, forcibly converted to Islam, and married off to Muslim men, usually the very same perpetrators of their abductions. The report stated that there is a strong correlation between reports of forced conversion and child marriage.

Moreover, a report by the International Forum for Rights and Society (IFFRAS), said the Muslim-dominated nation has increased forced conversions and marriages in the past few years. The report said that the incident of brutality has put the Hindu and Christian families in constant fear of their daughters being snatched away.

Also Read: Pakistan: Another Hindu girl shot in broad daylight in Karachi; gunmen yet to be arrested

Latest India News