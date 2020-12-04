PM Modi, Prez Kovind, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh lauds Indian Navy on Navy Day

Image Source : PTI Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday lauded the Indian Navy on Navy Day, saying it fearlessly protects the country's coasts and also renders humanitarian assistance in times of need.

"Navy Day greetings to all our valorous navy personnel and their families. The Indian navy fearlessly protects our coasts and also renders humanitarian assistance in times of need. We also remember India's rich maritime tradition over centuries," he said in a tweet.

President Ram Nath Kovind greeted navy personnel on Navy Day and said the nation is proud of their commitment in protecting the country's maritime frontiers, securing trade routes, and providing assistance in times of civil emergencies.

“On Navy Day, my greetings to our Navy personnel, veterans and their families. Nation is proud of your commitment in protecting our maritime frontiers, securing our trade routes, and providing assistance in times of civil emergencies. May you ever rule the waters. Jai Hind!,” Kovind tweeted.

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu also lauded their bravery and selfless service in defending the country.

"My greetings to all the navy personnel on Navy Day today. Let us all salute our navy personnel for their bravery, dedication and patriotism and selfless service in protecting the nation. My best wishes to all the navy personnel and their families," the Vice President Secretariat tweeted quoting Naidu.

Meanwhile, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh described the Indian Navy as an "outstanding force" as he greeted it on the occasion of Navy Day.

In a tweet, Singh hailed the Indian Navy's professionalism and particularly mentioned its efforts to keep India's sea lanes safe.

"On the occasion of #indiannavyday2020 my greetings and best wishes to all personnel of this outstanding force.

The @indiannavy is at the forefront of keeping our seas safe by ensuring maritime security.

I salute their valour, courage and professionalism," Singh said.

Chief of Army Staff Gen MM Naravane, Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Karambir Singh and Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria paid their tributes to the country's fallen heroes at the National War Memorial on the occasion of the Navy Day.

Navy Day is celebrated on December 4 every year to commemorate the Indian Navy's attack on Karachi harbour during the 1971 India-Pakistan war, inflicting massive losses on the enemy.

