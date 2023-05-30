National Defence Academy: 356 cadets of 144th-course graduate after impressive Passing Out Parade | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER National Defence Academy: Cadets of 144th-course graduate after impressive Passing Out Parade

NDA Passing Out Parade: The Passing Out Parade (POP) for cadets of the National Defence Academy, 144th course, was conducted at Pune's Khadakwasla on Tuesday, May 30. The parade was reviewed by Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Anil Chauhan.

According to the Ministry of Defence, a total of 1175 cadets participated in the parade of which 356 cadets were from the passing out course.

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE:

Meanwhile, impressive visuals of stellar marching and sharply dressed cadets were seen during the march which is conducted every six months. Earlier on Monday (May 29), the convocation ceremony of the 144th course was organised at the Habibullah Hall of the Academy wherein cadets were conferred the degree from Jawaharlal Nehru University.

CDS General Anil Chauhan addresses cadets

Addressing the cadets during the POP ceremony, CDS General Chauhan said the current global security situation is not at its best and the international geopolitical order is in a state of flux.

He further said that the Indian Armed Forces are committed to maintaining the legitimacy of "our claims on the Line of Control" and playing a constructive role in maintaining peace and stability.

"We are living in a time when the global security situation is not at its best and the international geopolitical order is in a state of flux. The war in Europe, the continued deployment of People's Liberation Army (PLA) in strength along our northern borders and political and economic turmoil in our immediate neighbourhood all present a different form of challenge to the Indian military," said the CDS.

He further said the Armed forces are committed to maintain the legitimacy of India's claims on the LoC and playing a constructive role in maintaining peace and stability not only in the immediate but also in the extended neighbourhood.

Gen Chauhan congratulates wst batch of women cadets

General Chauhan also congratulated the first batch of women cadets passing out from the tri-service academy and praised them for breaking into a male-dominated service. "I congratulate the passing-out course. I congratulate women cadets for breaking into this male bastion. I am glad that you have chosen to shoulder equal responsibilities as your male brothers to defend national interests," he added.

About the National Defence Academy

It is worth mentioning here that the National Defence Academy, located in Khadakwasla, is renowned as the cradle of military leadership and oversees the training of cadets from all three wings of the Armed Forces. The Supreme Court of India passed an order in August 2021 that allowed female candidates to appear for the all upcoming NDA entrance examination. The alumni of NDA include 3 Param Vir Chakra recipients and 12 Ashoka Chakra recipients. NDA has also produced 27 service Chiefs of Staff till date.

Notably, the 61st course of the NDA produced all three current service chiefs: Army Chief General Manoj Pande, Air Chief Marshal Vivek Ram Chaudhari and Navy Chief Admiral Hari Kumar.

