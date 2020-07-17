Tiger tries to cross underpass to return to jungle; sits for 2 hours after failed attempts 

Friday, July 17, 2020
     
Social media has gone berserk with the viral photos and videos of a tiger in Nagpur making several unsuccessful attempts to cross a partially constructed underpass and go back to the jungle. 

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Published on: July 17, 2020 15:34 IST
The tiger exhausted after several failed attempts, sits on the flyover for two hours. After people saw the tiger sitting on the flyover they started clicking pictures and recording videos of the wild animal. 

The Forest Department officials maintained that due to the close proximity of the Pench Tiger Project, this tiger came to the partially developed flyover. 

The forest rangers soon arrived at the spot to control the situation and the tiger slowly made way towards the forest. 

