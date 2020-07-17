Tiger tries to cross underpass to return to jungle; sits for 2 hours after failed attempts

Social media has gone berserk with the viral photos and videos of a tiger in Nagpur making several unsuccessful attempts to cross a partially constructed underpass and go back to the jungle.

The tiger exhausted after several failed attempts, sits on the flyover for two hours. After people saw the tiger sitting on the flyover they started clicking pictures and recording videos of the wild animal.

Video of a tiger in Nagpur making several unsuccessful attempts to jump over a partially constructed underpass on NH-7 to go back to jungle. via @indiatvnews pic.twitter.com/Sj2Chv5LoG — Sushmita Panda (@SushmitaPanda) July 17, 2020

The Forest Department officials maintained that due to the close proximity of the Pench Tiger Project, this tiger came to the partially developed flyover.

The forest rangers soon arrived at the spot to control the situation and the tiger slowly made way towards the forest.

