Mumbai: Not approving of boyfriend, father chops daughter up, puts her in briefcase to dispose

Dismembered body of a woman was found in a briefcase in Kalyan area of Maharashtra's Thane. As per reports, a man was travelling in an autorickshaw with the briefcase, when the driver asked the man about the foul smell coming from the briefcase, he man dropped the briefcase and fled.

The autorickshaw driver, who found the dismembered body of the girl, reported it to the police on Sunday. Police claims that only the part below the hip was found in the bag while the upper half was missing.

After a joint investigation by the Mumbai police and the Crime Branch, a CCTV footage of the vicinity and railway stations helped the authorities zero in on a resident of Titwal. As per the officials, the suspect, Arvind Tiwary (47) works at a logistic firm in Andheri, Mumbai.

"Tiwary did not approve of his 22-year-old daughter Princy's boyfriend. So he killed her and cut her body into pieces to dispose it of," an official said. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Deepak Deoraj said teams were working to find the other parts of the body as well as the weapon used to dismember it.

Thane police commissioner Vivek Phansalkar announced a reward for the probe team for solving the case in around 30 hours.

