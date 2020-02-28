Friday, February 28, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India News
  4. Mumbai: Section of King's Circle Railway bridge dislocates, hits traffic movement

Mumbai: Section of King's Circle Railway bridge dislocates, hits traffic movement

A small section of the King Circle Railway bridge dislocated Friday morning, affecting vehicular movement in the area. The incident took place at 7.30 am this morning. Commuters traveling towards Dadar saw paralyzed traffic.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: February 28, 2020 17:04 IST
King's Circle Railway bridge, King's Circle Railway bridge dislocates, King's Circle Railway bridge
Image Source : PAYAL MOTA/TWITTER

Mumbai: Section of King's Circle Railway bridge dislocates, hits traffic movement

A small section of the King Circle Railway bridge dislocated Friday morning, affecting vehicular movement in the area. The incident took place at 7.30 am this morning. Commuters traveling towards Dadar saw paralyzed traffic.

The Harbour line local trains pass through the King Circle Railway bridge which is built above the road. 

The incident took place when a vehicle rammed into the height-barrier installed below the King Circle Railway bridge. There were no casualties reported. 

The accident impacted several office-goers who commute through the key road. It added to the traffic woes as the Sion flyover, which connects the Eastern Express Highway, is also undergoing repair work.

Write a comment

Top News

Latest News