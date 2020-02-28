Image Source : PAYAL MOTA/TWITTER Mumbai: Section of King's Circle Railway bridge dislocates, hits traffic movement

A small section of the King Circle Railway bridge dislocated Friday morning, affecting vehicular movement in the area. The incident took place at 7.30 am this morning. Commuters traveling towards Dadar saw paralyzed traffic.

The Harbour line local trains pass through the King Circle Railway bridge which is built above the road.

The incident took place when a vehicle rammed into the height-barrier installed below the King Circle Railway bridge. There were no casualties reported.

The accident impacted several office-goers who commute through the key road. It added to the traffic woes as the Sion flyover, which connects the Eastern Express Highway, is also undergoing repair work.