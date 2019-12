Image Source : TWITTER Mumbai: Massive fire at godown in Saki Naka, Andheri

A huge fire has broken out in a godown in Saki Naka in western suburb of Andheri in Mumbai. Efforts are on to douse it.

There are no reports of injuries to anyone as yet in the fire that broke out at 5:35 pm, the official said.

9 fire engines are at the spot.

(More details awaited)