'Pal do Pal ka Shayar' — MS Dhoni — Retires | Political Reactions

Image Source : AP MS Dhoni announces retirement from international cricket.

Former India captain Mahindra Singh Dhoni and Suresh Raini, two great Indian cricketers and 'jewels' of the Team India, on Saturday, announced retirement from international cricket. The first one to 'call it time' was MS Dhoni who took to his Instagram, announcing retirement with a heartwarming video summing up his career in over a 4-minute video. Joining Dhoni moments after his announcement, Suresh Raina also announced his retirement saying it was nothing but lovely playing with you, Mahi. With my heart full of pride, I choose to join you in this journey. Thank you India. Jai Hind!

MS Dhoni, Suresh Raina call it time | Political reactions

Thank You for the magic, says Union Minister Smriti Irani

Being one of the first to respond after MS Dhoni announced retirement from international cricket was Union Minister Smriti Irani. The minister wrote, "Thank you for the magic #Dhoni"

Thank you for the magic #Dhoni 🙏 pic.twitter.com/BQ8f3cqF9m — Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) August 15, 2020

Staying there is harder than reaching...: MoS VK Singh

Staying there is harder than reaching. While Dhoni was one of the best captains of India, he also played a role as the world's best wicket-keeper batsman, making the Indian team one of the most balanced teams in the world. Thank you Mahi.

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage