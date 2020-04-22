Coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh: Moradabad reports 21 new COVID-19 positive cases; city's tally at 94

Image Source : PTI Coronavirus in Moradabad: 21 new cases of coronavirus confirmed

Moradabad has once again reported several new positive cases of coronavirus. According to the details, the Uttar Pradesh city has reported 21 new positive cases of COVID-19, which can add to the woes of the authorities. The samples of those tested positive were collected on April 18. With the fresh positive cases, the total number of COVID-19 patients in Moradabad has reached 94. Those found positive include two women, two children, and 17 men. Children aged 3 and 13 years of age were also among those tested coronavirus positive. A total of 5 coronavirus positive patients have died in Moradabad by far.

On Tuesday, a total of 73 policemen and 11 jail staff were sent to quarantine and their samples were collected after six prisoners in Moradabad district jail tested positive for coronavirus.

Five of these prisoners are among 17 who were arrested on April 15 for allegedly attacking health workers and a police team who had gone to the Nagphani area to bring family members of a patient, who died of COVID for test and put under quarantine.

Another prisoner who tested positive was sent to jail on April 12 in connection with a case of robbery lodged at the Mainather police station.

All 18 persons were sent to separate enclosures inside the Moradabad jail and their blood samples were collected for coronavirus test.

Also Read | Moradabad incident: Five people, who pelted stones at medical team, test positive for COVID-19

Also Read | Moradabad: 3 coronavirus patients die; UP death toll at 18​

Latest News on Coronavirus

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage