Mistry Zahoor Ibrahim, hijacker of Indian Airlines flight IC-814, shot dead in Karachi: Reports

Image Source : (FILE PHOTO: AP) Taliban fighters surrounded the plane that was forced to land at the Kandahar airport in 1999.

Mistry Zahoor Ibrahim aka Jamali, the hijacker of Indian Airlines flight IC-814 in 1999, was gunned down in Pakistan's Karachi by unidentified gunmen on March 1, according to media reports.

He was shot at point-blank range by two attackers inside a furniture store, reports said.

CCTV footage shows two bike-borne men conducting a recce in Karachi's Akbar Colony. The two used face masks and helmets to keep their identities secret.

Mistry was living in Pakistan with the fake identity of Zahid Akhund. With his killing, only two out of five Jaish-e-Mohammed hijackers are alive in Pakistan. They are Ibrahim Azhar (elder brother of Masood Azhar) and Rauf Asghar.

Mistry and four others had hijacked IC-814 on December 24, 1999. The plane with 179 passengers and 11 crew members was en-route to New Delhi from Kathmandu in Nepal.

The plane flew to Amritsar, Lahore and Dubai before landing at Kandahar in Afghanistan. The landlocked nation was then under the control of the Taliban.

The terrorists negotiated the release of terrorists Masood Azhar Alvi, Syed Omar Sheikh and Mushtaq Ahmad Zargar from India in exchange for the hostages.

