Meerut: 3 killed, 2 injured as fire breaks out at shop

Follow us on Image Source : ANI 3 killed, 2 injured as fire breaks out at shop in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut

Highlights The incident took place in Meerut's Mawana area.

Three fire tenders were pressed into service to douse the flames.

According to police, an adjacent shop was also damaged in the incident.

At least three people were killed and two sustained injuries after a massive fire broke out at a shop on in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut district, an official said.

The incident took place in Meerut's Mawana area on Monday morning. Three fire tenders were pressed into service to douse the flames.

SDM Amit Gupta said the dead included the shop owner's son. The other two were labourers. Two people were injured in the incident, which seems to be caused by short circuit, he said.

According to police, an adjacent shop was also damaged in the incident.

(with PTI inputs)

ALSO READ: Mumbai: Massive fire breaks out at Prime Mall in Vile Parle West, 12 fire engines rush to spot

ALSO READ: Mumbai: Fire breaks out at Samsung service station in Kanjurmarg industrial estate

Latest India News