Mumbai: Massive fire breaks out at Prime Mall in Vile Parle West, 12 fire engines rush to spot

Mumbai: Level 4 fire breaks out at Prime Mall in Vile Parle West, 12 fire engines rush to spot

A massive fire broke out on the first floor of Prime Mall in Vile Parle West in Mumbai on Friday morning. The fire broke out on the first floor of a four-storey mall. Fire fighting operations are underway.

As many as 13 fire engines are present at the spot. No injuries were reported. Further details about the incident are awaited.

So far, there is no report of injury to anyone in the blaze that erupted at Prime Mall around 11 am, the official said.

"At least 13 fire engines, eight water tankers and other fire brigade vehicles have rushed the spot and the firefighting operation is on," the official said.

This is the third incident of major fire reported in the city so far this week.

This comes a day after fire erupted in the garage of an automobile showroom in suburban Powai on Thursday. The blaze erupted in the garage of Sai Auto Hyundai Showroom, located on Saki Vihar Road in Powai, around 11 am.

Earlier this week, a huge fire erupted in the service centre of a multinational electronic goods company in Kanjurmarg area of Mumbai. However, no one was injured in that blaze, which was doused after more than five hours of hectic efforts.

