Amit Shah on three-day tour amid violence in Manipur

Manipur violence : Home Minister Amit Shah is expected to tour violence-hit Manipur on a three-day visit from today (May 29) and remain there till June 1. The Home Minister will visit the violence-affected areas and will also meet the victims. Everyone hopes that Shah's visit can solve the caste crisis. Amit Shah will also meet organizations of the Kuki and Meitei communities.

40 terrorists eliminated so far

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister of the state N. Biren Singh has claimed the elimination of 40 terrorists. N. Biren Singh on Sunday said that around 40 armed militants involved in arson of houses and firing on people have been killed since the security forces launched the operation to restore peace in the state.

Clashes broke out in early hours

Just a day earlier, fresh clashes broke out between armed groups and security forces at over half a dozen places across Manipur on Sunday. According to the information provided by the police, two were killed and 12 others were reported injured in different clashes.

The Chief Minister also said that clashes broke out in the early hours of the morning at several places in different districts surrounding the Imphal Valley. "According to our information, firing has been reported from Sugnu in Kakching, Kangvi in Churachandpur, Kangchup in Imphal West, Sagolmang in Imphal East, Nungoipokpi in Bishenpur, Khurkhul in Imphal West and YKPI in Kangpokpi," the official said.

New roadblocks have also sprung up in areas manned by women. There was also an unconfirmed report of arms being looted from Kakching police station by a Meitei group, the official said.

