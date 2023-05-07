Follow us on Image Source : PTI Manipur Violence: Curfew partially relaxed in THIS area for few hours today | DETAILS

Manipur Violence: The violence-hit Manipur is returning to normalcy, meanwhile, the curfew that prohibited the movement of people outside their homes will be relaxed for three hours on Sunday. As per the reports, the curfew has been partially relaxed from 7 am to 10 am on Sunday to allow the residents to buy essential items. This came in view of improvement in the law and order situation in the Churachandpur district and after talks were held between the state government and various stakeholders.

Curfew partially relaxed

As per the notification released, the curfew imposed under section 144 of the CrPC will be relaxed from 7 am to 10 am. Earlier on Saturday, the curfew was relaxed for two hours from 3 pm to 5 pm.

"With the law and order situation improving in Churachandpur district and after talks were held between the state government and various stakeholders, I'm pleased to share that the curfew will be partially relaxed as per the details shared below (sic)," Chief Minister N Biren Singh tweeted on Saturday night, sharing a copy of the notification.

Violent clashes in Manipur

The curfew in the state was imposed earlier on May 3 following the violent clashes that broke out between tribals and members of the majority Meitei community. As per the reports, the violent clashes in the state have displaced thousands of people and killed at least 54.

The notification issued by Churachandpur district magistrate Sharath Chandra Arroju said, "Subsequent relaxations shall be reviewed and notified based on assessment of the prevailing law and order situation."

